One killed, three injured in road accident in Kolkata

One person was killed and three others, including a policeman, were injured when a speeding four-wheeler hit them in the southern part of the city's Kasba area on Friday morning, police said.

Four persons, including the driver of the BMW, were arrested, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tapan Dey, a pavement dweller, while a constable of Kasba Police Station Udayan Biswas was among the injured, a police officer said.

''The four persons who were arrested had a tiff with some people in the morning when they were having tea at a roadside stall after spending the night at a hookah bar in Rajdanga area.

''...Around 5.10 am, the driver lost control of the car and smashed onto another vehicle, and in a bid to flee hit four persons,'' the officer said.

The driver was dragged out of the car and beaten by locals who informed the police.

The injured were hospitalised, he said.

The owner of the hookah bar was also arrested for keeping the shop open, violating the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)