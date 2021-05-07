Left Menu

Calcutta High Court orders State Home Secretary to file report on post-poll violence

Taking a serious view of violence after the Assembly poll results in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the state Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the post-poll violence occurred and the steps taken to contain the violence.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a serious view of violence after the Assembly poll results in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the state Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the post-poll violence occurred and the steps taken to contain the violence. A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court passed the order.

The next date of hearing regarding the matter is on May 10. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the TMC is denying the allegations.

The Union Home Ministry has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official, to visit the state and assess the ground situation. The team reached the state on May 6 Additional Secretary Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin are among the team.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car was attacked in West Bengal's Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister alleged that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has also written to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents.

According to MHA sources, the ministry did not receive any report yet and violence continues as the state government has not taken any step. MHA in its successive letter directed the West Bengal Government to take all necessary measures and submit a detailed report immediately. "All necessary measures should be taken and a detailed report to be submitted immediately. If not submitted, it will be viewed seriously," the sources added.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

