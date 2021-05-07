Japan's Fukuoka prefecture to cancel Olympic torch relay - Kyodo

Japan's Fukuoka prefecture to cancel Olympic torch relay - KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:37 IST
Japan's Fukuoka prefecture will cancel the Olympic torch relay in the prefecture, Kyodo News agency reported on Friday.
It would be a first for a whole prefecture not to have runners participate in the event, Kyodo said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-J-League to hold 11 games in empty stadiums due to emergency-Kyodo
Japan planning vaccine passports to restart international travel - Kyodo
Soccer-J-League to seek compensation with stadiums empty due to emergency - Kyodo
U.S. Secretary of State, Japan's foreign minister to talk Monday – Kyodo
Rugby-Japan's Top League clash called off over 22 COVID-19 cases-Kyodo