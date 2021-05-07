Left Menu

Interventions implemented to reduce GBV-related DNA cases at laboratories

The President said this as the DNA case backlog is linked to a high number of finalised GBV-related case dockets. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:55 IST
Interventions implemented to reduce GBV-related DNA cases at laboratories
He said the SA Police Service has also initiated the bidding process to award all outstanding contracts for the consumables that are critical in addressing the DNA backlogs.  Image Credit: dover.af.mil

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government has set in motion interventions to reduce the number of DNA cases at forensic laboratories, as part of efforts aimed at reducing the gender-based violence cases backlog.

The President said this when he fielded oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"A number of interventions have been implemented by the SAPS to address the DNA backlogs. "These include, amongst others, improving supply chain processes, the procurement of consumables at a cost of R4.2 million, by way of a deviation from National Treasury, for the prioritisation of cases identified by the National Prosecuting Authority, and the filling of vacant posts in Forensic Science Laboratories," he said.

The President said this as the DNA case backlog is linked to a high number of finalised GBV-related case dockets.

During the course of the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, the South African Police Service finalised 3 534 dockets for crimes against women, which had been outstanding for more than a year. This constitutes 42% of the total number of 8 289 dockets that had been outstanding for more than a year. "While this is welcome progress, our ability to effectively investigate and prosecute gender-based violence is severely hampered by the backlog in DNA cases at forensic laboratories.

"According to the South African Police Service, 2 556 DNA cases related to gender-based violence were finalised between 18 February and 25 April this year.

"As of 25 April this year, there were more than 83 000 GBVF-related cases in process, and more than 77 000 cases were older than 35 calendar days. "This is clearly unacceptable and, if allowed to continue at this pace, will severely hamper the fight against gender-based violence." The President said as part of interventions to address the DNA case backlog, an additional R250 million was allocated to the operational baseline budget to address challenges in forensic laboratory services.

He said the SA Police Service has also initiated the bidding process to award all outstanding contracts for the consumables that are critical in addressing the DNA backlogs. "In this regard, the SAPS developed a DNA Backlog Recovery Plan, which is a multidisciplinary intervention within and outside of the South Africa Police Service.

"This Action Plan, with clear timeframes, was presented to Parliament's Portfolio Committee in March this year." President Ramaphosa said a new Forensic Exhibit Management system was implemented on 6 April 2021 to enable effective tracking and tracing of samples received at the different laboratories.

"Regular meetings are also being held between the SAPS, the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority to assist the NPA with the prosecution of these cases, and to fast-track DNA analysis reports of court cases that have been long outstanding."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top union sets sights on works council at Tesla's German gigafactory

Germanys largest and most powerful union IG Metall has set its sights firmly on setting up a works council at Teslas gigafactory near Berlin, which is scheduled to open later this year, its head Joerg Hofmann said.The U.S. electric carmaker...

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injec...

AMU doctor dies of COVID

A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim Universitys hospital succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said, adding, he was the 15th member of the varsitys teaching staff to have died due to the disease or symptoms similar to that of the vir...

Teaser poster of Ek Nashebaaz unveiled

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 7 ANINewsVoir The filmmakers of Ek Nashebaaz have released the first look of the film. The films first look depicts the crux of the film. Ek Nashebaaz reveals the darker side of a rehab centre. The film shows h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021