MP: 11 held in Indore for black-marketing COVID-19 medicines

MP: 11 held in Indore for black-marketing COVID-19 medicinesPTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:48 IST
Eleven people were arrested in four separate incidents for alleged black marketing of key COVID-19 medicines and 14 vials of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as five boxes of Fabiflu tablets were seized from them, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.
They were offering to sell these medicines at exorbitant rates, Superintendent of Police (East) Ashutosh Bagri told reporters.
''We are planning to invoke the stringent National Security Act against them. Some of the accused have links to Gujarat and probe was underway along with police of that state,'' Bagri added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
