4-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore

4-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's JalorePTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:03 IST
A four-year-old boy was rescued from a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday, around 16 hours after he fell into it while playing, police said.
The child, identified as Anil Dewasi, had fallen into the freshly dug borewell in Lachhri village on Thursday afternoon, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
