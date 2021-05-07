Left Menu

'Heirs of fascism' can't judge me, Belarus leader says of criminal case in Germany

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday brushed off an attempt by 10 Belarusians to file a criminal case against him in Germany for crimes against humanity during a crackdown on street protests.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:04 IST
'Heirs of fascism' can't judge me, Belarus leader says of criminal case in Germany

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday brushed off an attempt by 10 Belarusians to file a criminal case against him in Germany for crimes against humanity during a crackdown on street protests. Speaking two days before Belarus marks its annual holiday to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, Lukashenko said the "heirs of fascism" were in no position to judge him.

"Who are they to judge me? For protecting you and my country?!" he was quoted by the official Belta news agency as saying. "I do not reproach them. But they are the heirs of the generations who unleashed that war." Belarusian authorities detained tens of thousands of people in a crackdown against a wave of mass protests and strikes after Lukashenko claimed victory in a presidential election last year.

His opponents said the vote was rigged to prolong his 27-year rule, something Lukashenko denies. The West imposed sanctions on Minsk as protesters emerged from prison with heavy bruises on their bodies and accused security forces of brutality and torture. A top United Nations official called it a "human rights crisis".

The Belarusian authorities have characterised the protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries backed by the West, and described the actions of law enforcement agencies as adequate and necessary. Lawyers who brought the case for the 10 Belarusians, who are now living across Europe, cited universal jurisdiction laws that allow Germany to try crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.

Germany's universal jurisdiction laws were used in February to secure a guilty verdict against a former member of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's security services for abetting the torture of civilians. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top union sets sights on works council at Tesla's German gigafactory

Germanys largest and most powerful union IG Metall has set its sights firmly on setting up a works council at Teslas gigafactory near Berlin, which is scheduled to open later this year, its head Joerg Hofmann said.The U.S. electric carmaker...

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injec...

AMU doctor dies of COVID

A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim Universitys hospital succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said, adding, he was the 15th member of the varsitys teaching staff to have died due to the disease or symptoms similar to that of the vir...

Teaser poster of Ek Nashebaaz unveiled

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 7 ANINewsVoir The filmmakers of Ek Nashebaaz have released the first look of the film. The films first look depicts the crux of the film. Ek Nashebaaz reveals the darker side of a rehab centre. The film shows h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021