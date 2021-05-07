Left Menu

Homemaker stands out amid BJP drubbing in Bengal, readies for MLA stint

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:05 IST
Homemaker stands out amid BJP drubbing in Bengal, readies for MLA stint
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP might have fallen flat on its ambition to rule Bengal, but the party found the most unlikely winner in a 30-year-old homemaker of humble means who scripted a stunning victory, trouncing her nearest TMC rival by a margin of over 4,000 votes.

A mother of three, newly elected MLA, Chandana Bauri, who followed in her husband's footsteps and joined the saffron camp five years ago, had never imagined she would ever be called upon to represent her constituency.

As a party worker, she worked every day, cycling her way to various parts of the constituency from her home in Saltora in Bankura district, trying to ''strengthen the organisation and ensuring that people in need get requisite help''.

''I always thought contesting an election involved a lot of money, and that it wasn't really a possibility, given the fact that we are not well-off.

''My husband is a mason, and the little that we save goes into funding my children's education and meeting our daily expenses. However, when the local BJP leadership wanted to field me from Saltora, I realised that my work would speak for me,'' Bauri said.

Asked what prompted her to take the plunge into electoral politics, the newly elected MLA said atrocities perpetrated by TMC activists'' was a major reason behind her decision to contest the elections.

''During the last panchayat elections, many from the BJP were not given a chance to file nomination, the legislator said. She alleged that party men and women were physically stopped from attempting to join the electoral fray and said I just wanted to do something to put an end to this anarchy.'' She also stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modis welfare initiatives, such as measures taken under Swachh Bharat Mission, were other reasons for her joining the saffron camp.

Born in a humble family in Barjora area of Bankura district, Bauri lost her father just two days before her Class 10 board exams began. Her mother did odd jobs to feed the family.

''My mother weathered many a storm, washed dishes, sold cow dung cakes to eke out a living. I have four more siblings, and she made sure none of us went to bed hungry. She happens to be my inspiration.

Women are capable of doing great things. I have learnt that from my mother and grandmother,'' she said.

Bauri, who still lives in a one-room mud hut, also thanked her husband and in-laws for being supportive.

''I would wake up early, cook food and leave for mandal committee work. My in-laws and relatives, who live nearby, took care of my household when I was away. There are so many people who have helped me in my journey and I cant be grateful enough to them,'' she told PTI.

The BJP MLA said she wanted her children two daughters and a son -- to pursue higher education and find jobs that would not just benefit them but touch other peoples lives, too.

Talking about her plans to develop Saltora, she pointed out that the place still lacks proper roads.

''I will definitely work towards developing the infrastructure in Saltora. Proper roads and clean drinking water top my list of priorities,'' the BJP MLA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top union sets sights on works council at Tesla's German gigafactory

Germanys largest and most powerful union IG Metall has set its sights firmly on setting up a works council at Teslas gigafactory near Berlin, which is scheduled to open later this year, its head Joerg Hofmann said.The U.S. electric carmaker...

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injec...

AMU doctor dies of COVID

A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim Universitys hospital succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said, adding, he was the 15th member of the varsitys teaching staff to have died due to the disease or symptoms similar to that of the vir...

Teaser poster of Ek Nashebaaz unveiled

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 7 ANINewsVoir The filmmakers of Ek Nashebaaz have released the first look of the film. The films first look depicts the crux of the film. Ek Nashebaaz reveals the darker side of a rehab centre. The film shows h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021