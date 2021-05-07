China willing to support Tokyo Olympics - President Xi

China willing to support Tokyo Olympics - President XiReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:07 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will continue to cooperate with International Olympic Committee to support the Tokyo Olympics, and strengthen vaccine cooperation with the IOC for the games.
Xi made the comments in a phone call with the president of IOC, state television reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
