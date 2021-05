DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 7

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 7 ** ISTANBUL, Turkey - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johannson holds talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to discuss Turkey-EU cooperation on migration and visa liberalisation. ** BRASILIA - Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in the Spanish government, Arancha Gonzalez Laya meets Brazilian foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca. ** ANKARA - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki visits Turkey and holds a joints news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. - 1615 GMT KYIV - Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, together with Belgian Deputy Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, will visit Ukraine. (Final Day) WASHINGTON, D.C. - Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will travel to the United States for several meetings including key engagements with cruise industry officials in Miami, Florida. (To May 8) ATHENS - European Commission Vice-President for Promoting Our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, visits Greece during which he will have a series of meetings and participate in events marking Europe Day on May 9 and the 40th anniversary since Greece became a member of the EU. (To May 11) RIYADH - Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will pay a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. (To May 9)

UNITED NATIONS - China's Foreign Minster Wang Yi to chair virtual U.N. Security Council meeting on multilateralism. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other ministers due to speak. - 1200 GMT NEW YORK CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate alongside his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a United Nations Security Council summit to discuss global cooperation and multilateral institutions.

PORTO, Portugal - As part of its six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, Portugal hosts a 'Social Summit' in Porto. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas speaks at an event on "Creating an Inclusive Transatlantic Agenda for a Post-COVID-19 World." - 0730 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to discuss migration. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives news conference after informal EU-India summit, expected to focus on corona crisis and EU aid - 1400 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Moscow. GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. PORTUGAL – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit.

PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 10 ** BRUSSELS - Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, and Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economy, speak to European lawmakers on the EU's recovery and resilience facility. - 0900 GMT

BUCHAREST - President of Romania Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. BUCHAREST, Romania - Presidents of Bucharest Nine, group of countries on the eastern edge of NATO, hold summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest. Polish president Andrzej Duda and Romania's Klaus Iohannis will participate in person, others will join via a video link. The group consists of Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia. The Polish-Romanian initiative is aimed at coordinating the security positions of countries on the eastern NATO flank.(To May 11)

BAKU - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Azerbaijan (to May 11). ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and EU's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks at six-day economic forum in Athens (to May 15). BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc's new anti money-laundering legislative package.

DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 13 ** DUBLIN - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks at EU think tank webinar - 1200 GMT

LONDON - UK financial services minister John Glen and representatives from the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority speak at a webcast event organised by consumer group Which? on the future of cash. - 1400 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 ** DUBLIN - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at EU think tank webinar - 1100 GMT

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18 COIMBRA, Portugal - EU Informal meeting of ministers responsible for cohesion policy.

GLOBAL - International Museum Day. NETHERLANDS - 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 22) LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 UNITED NATIONS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on causes of conflict and post-pandemic recovery in Africa. Other minsters expected to speak. - 1200 GMT

DUSHANBE - President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation President Emomali Rahmon. (To May 20) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 20

VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21

LISBON – Eurogroup meeting. WASHINGTON – South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinians hold legislative elections - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 24

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is due to hold its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic (to Jun. 1). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25 BRUSSELS – EU special meeting of the European Council.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 28 LONDON - UK to host a virtual meeting Group of Seven of finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of a G7 leaders’ summit in June.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 31

PARIS - OECD Economic Outlook 2021 Virtual Event. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 ** BRUSSELS - Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission and trade commissioner, discusses trade relations 6 months into 2021, a new U.S. Administration & Brexit. - 1200 GMT

VIENNA, Austria – 17th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting via videoconference. VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 LONDON - Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London. (To June 05) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 5

GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 6

MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 7 BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 MONGOLIA – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 10

DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 CORNWALL, England - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 14 BRUSSELS - NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 VIENNA, Austria – 181st Meeting of the OPEC Conference. BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 Aruba – Aruban Legislature election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 28 MATERA, ITALY - G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 9 ** VENICE, Italy - G20 Economy Ministers meet in Venice for a two-day summit, one of the main events of Italy's G20 presidency (To July 10)

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

