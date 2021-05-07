Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL47 PM-MORRISON Modi speaks with Aus PM; initiatives for equitable access to vaccines, medicines discussed New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Friday as the two leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and discussed possible initiatives for it.

DEL36 VIRUS-HEALTH-COWIN-SECURITY 4-digit security code in CoWIN from May 8 to minimise data entry error about vaccination status New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code from May 8 to minimise data entry errors about vaccination status that would subsequently reduce inconvenience caused to citizens, the health ministry said.

DEL39 PM-VIRUS SITUATION-CMs PM Modi speaks to Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura CMs on COVID situation New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura on the COVID-19 situation in their states, government sources said.

DEL45 NCR-JOURNALIST-LD DEATH Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies while undergoing COVID treatment Noida (UP), May 7 (PTI) Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said. MDS8 TN-STALIN-ORDER TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections. CAL8 WB-MAMATA-PM-OXYGEN Mamata writes to PM, seeks increase in supply of medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking increased supply of medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment. BOM3 MH-VANRAJ BHATIA Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia dead at 94 Mumbai: Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia died in Mumbai on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

BUSINESS DEL32 BIZ-SWISS-INDIA-MEDICAL SUPPLIES COVID crisis: Switzerland sends CHF 3 mln-worth medical supplies to India New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Switzerland, which has sent medical supplies worth CHF 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) to India to fight the COVID crisis, on Friday asserted that the Swiss government stands with India in its hour of need and will provide assistance to the country.

DEL11 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol at Rs 102-mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh after 4th straight day of price hike New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday scaled to Rs 102 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after rates were raised for the fourth straight day after ending of more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-CENTRAL VISTA SC refuses to entertain plea for hearing on PIL for halting construction in Central Vista project New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against deferment of hearing on a PIL seeking direction to halt construction activity at the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic but gave liberty to petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court for urgent listing of the matter.

LGD11 SC-OXYGEN-LD KARNATAKA Cannot leave citizens of Karnataka in lurch says SC, refuses to interfere with HC order New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday said it will not leave Karnataka citizens in lurch as it refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order asking the Centre to increase the daily oxygen allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

LGD10 SC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN Supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, don't make us to go firm, SC tells Centre New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday made clear to the Centre that it will have to keep supplying 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till its order is modified, saying it meant ''business'' and non-compliance may force it to go ''firm''. FOREIGN FGN32 CHINA-ROCKET Disintegrated space rocket 'highly unlikely' to cause any damage on earth: China Beijing, May 7 (PTI) Breaking its silence on its tumbling space rocket, whose debris is expected to fall on the Earth this weekend, China said most of it would be burnt during the re-entry and it is “highly unlikely” to cause any damage on the ground. By K J M Varma FGN19 VIRUS-UN-INDIA UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India United Nations: Several United Nations agencies have delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators and about 10 million medical masks to India to support national and local governments to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the spokesman for the UN chief. By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA

