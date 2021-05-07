Left Menu

PM Modi calls Tripura CM, discusses COVID-19 situation and measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra with Tripura Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on phone and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it. Taking to Twitter, Tripura Chief Minister said PM Modi assured the state of all possible assistance to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

"Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, called today to inquire about the status of Covid in the state and the preparations of the government to combat it. Wishing for the wellbeing of the people of the state, he also assured the state of all possible help," he tweeted. Earlier today, official sources told ANI that PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim on the COVID-19 situation in their states.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Manipur has 2,991 active cases currently while Sikkim has 2,256 and Tripura has 2,292. Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister has also spoken to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states, along with Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the COVID situation in the two union territories.

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. The cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Also, as many as 3,31,507 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries count to 1,76,12,351. The country registered 3,915 new COVID-related deaths which took the total death toll in the country further up to 2,34,083. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

