Apples and Kalashnikovs: Italy police find arms cache in fruit shop

Italian police arrested two people after discovering a large weapons cache, including Kalashnikovs and machine guns, in a fruit shop in Naples, they said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian police arrested two people after discovering a large weapons cache, including Kalashnikovs and machine guns, in a fruit shop in Naples, they said in a statement on Friday. Police footage showed officers inspecting a storage room inside the shop, where they found 10 handguns, six Kalashnikovs, five machine guns, two bulletproof vests, a rudimentary explosive device and rounds of ammunition.

A police source said the weapons probably belonged to the notorious Camorra mafia clans operating in the area. Some 13 kilogrammes of hashish and marijuana were also found in the shop, located in the Bagnoli neighbourhood, a Western suburb of the southern port city.

The operation was carried out late on Thursday, police said, adding that the two arrested suspects - the 41-year-old owner of the shop and his uncle, 74 - were Italian and had no criminal record.

