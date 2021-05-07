Left Menu

PIL seeks to vaccinate students of class 12 appearing for Board exams, Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Union of India and Government of NCT of Delhi on a PIL seeking direction to provide and administer COVID-19 Vaccination free of cost to the students of class 'XII' in Delhi, who will be appearing for their board exams in an off-line mode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:20 IST
PIL seeks to vaccinate students of class 12 appearing for Board exams, Delhi HC issues notice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Union of India and Government of NCT of Delhi on a PIL seeking direction to provide and administer COVID-19 Vaccination free of cost to the students of class 'XII' in Delhi, who will be appearing for their board exams in an off-line mode. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Friday sought responses from the Union Ministry of Health Family and Welfare, Union Ministry of Education and the Government of NCT of Delhi and slated the matter for June 4th.

The Petitioner, Jyoti Aggarwal practising lawyer in Delhi HC submit that, all the students of Class XII' appearing for the off-line written and practical board exams for the session 2020-2021 from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), be given the COVID-19 vaccination on urgent basis. According to the petition, 2.5 Lakh students for class 'XII', have enrolled for appearing in the Board exams for the Session 2020-2021 in Delhi. It is also highlighted that students will be appearing for their off-line written and practical exams.

Plea states that there is reports that the new strain of COVID is affecting the youngsters the most. The studies also suggests that the new strain of novel coronavirus has led to an increase in concerns due to its ability to high transmission. The Class XII Board exams were expected to be held in May. However, due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central government decided to postpone these exams until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says it's ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Canada said on Friday it was prepared to discuss an intellectual property rights IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while also stressing the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.U.S. Pre...

International COVID-19 aid: Maha Cong hits out at Centre

The Congress on Friday said the Centre was not planning to give any part of the aid received from 40 countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to Maharashtra.In a statement, the Congress state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the Narendr...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. job growth far below expectations in April amid labor shortages

U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April, likely frustrated by labor shortages, leaving them scrambling to met booming demand as the economy reopens amid rapidly improving public health and massive financial help from t...

Top union sets sights on works council at Tesla's German gigafactory

Germanys largest and most powerful union IG Metall has set its sights firmly on setting up a works council at Teslas gigafactory near Berlin, which is scheduled to open later this year, its head Joerg Hofmann said.The U.S. electric carmaker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021