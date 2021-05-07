Left Menu

1.84 lakh youth have got first dose of COVID vaccine in four days: Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that 1.84 lakh people between the age group of 18-44 years have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine in the first four days of the start of third phase of the vaccination drive in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that 1.84 lakh people between the age group of 18-44 years have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine in the first four days of the start of third phase of the vaccination drive in the national capital. Sisodia made the remarks in response to tweet by a Delhi resident thanking the Delhi government for "smooth arrangements for vaccination of people under 45 in the Delhi government schools".

"In Delhi 1.84 lakh youth have got the 1st dose of vaccine, in first 4 days of 18-45 years age group opening. In total 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday evening," he said. The third phase of the vaccination drive commenced in the country on May 1 and began symbolically in the national capital also.

The "large-scale vaccination drive" for the newly added category started on May 3 in the national capital. The Delhi government has allocated 77 government schools for administering vaccines to people between the age group 18-44 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

