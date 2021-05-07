Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 5.25 pm.

BOM3 MH-VANRAJ BHATIA Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia dead at 94 Mumbai: Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia died in Mumbai on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

BOM11 MH-VIRUS-MUMBAI MODEL War rooms, field hospitals helped Mumbai in battle of second wave: officials Mumbai: A system of ward-level `war rooms' where hospital beds are allocated by civic officials and the decision not to dismantle field hospitals were key to Mumbai's success in tackling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, officials believe.

BOM8 MH-REMDESIVIR-LD TOPE Pharma companies not supplying mandated Remdesivir quota to Maha: Tope Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday alleged that most of the pharmaceutical companies are not supplying the mandated quantity of Remdesivir vials to the state.

BOM2 MH-NCB-ARREST Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests drug peddler in Goa Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler in Goa in connection with the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said on Friday.

BOM4 MH-BENGAL-VIOLENCE-SENA WB's post-poll violence shows gory side of politics: Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday said the violence that has erupted in West Bengal after the Assembly election results, reveals the gory side of politics and it shows that the rule of force prevails instead of democracy.

BOM5 GJ-VIRUS-HOSPITAL-ADMISSION Guj: COVID-19 positive report not required for hospitalisation Ahmedabad: In a relief to people, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that carrying a COVID-19 positive report will not be necessary for admission of patients to hospitals in the state.

