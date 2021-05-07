Three security personnel, 1 civilian injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

Three security personnel, 1 civilian injured in grenade attack by militants in SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:38 IST
Three security personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by militants here on Friday, police said.
About 4.45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards security forces’ deployment at Nawa Bazar area of the city, a police official said.
He said the explosion caused injuries to two CRPF personnel of 36 Battalion, one policeman and a civilian.
The injured were shifted to SMHS hospital here, the official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- Nawa Bazar