Hungary's PM says to propose that EU accept all effective vaccines

Hungary's PM says to propose that EU accept all effective vaccinesReuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:48 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would propose to an EU leaders' meeting under way in Portugal that the bloc accepts all vaccines that prove safe and effective and use them to accelerate vaccinations across the continent.
Hungary is the only EU country that has approved and deployed in large quantities Russian and Chinese vaccines before the European Medicines Agency has examined or approved them. That has enabled it to reach one of the EU's highest inoculation rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Portugal
- Hungary
- Hungarian
- Viktor Orban
- European Medicines Agency
- Chinese
- Russian
ALSO READ
Hungary to reopen terraces on Saturday as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate
Hungary expected to reopen restaurant terraces as COVID shots accelerate
Hungary says only 1% of those vaccinated contract COVID-19 -govt
EU chief, Hungary's Orban discuss COVID-19 recovery spending
Hungary to widen services sector activity next week as vaccinations near 40%