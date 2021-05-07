Left Menu

Hungary's PM says to propose that EU accept all effective vaccines

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:48 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would propose to an EU leaders' meeting under way in Portugal that the bloc accepts all vaccines that prove safe and effective and use them to accelerate vaccinations across the continent.

Hungary is the only EU country that has approved and deployed in large quantities Russian and Chinese vaccines before the European Medicines Agency has examined or approved them. That has enabled it to reach one of the EU's highest inoculation rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

