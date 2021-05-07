China condemns attack on Maldives Speaker Nasheed

China on Friday strongly condemned the bomb attack in Maldives which injured Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and wished him a speedy recovery.

Nasheed, 53, was wounded in the blast on Thursday night outside his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, Male, police said.

"We strongly condemn this attack", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.

"We express sincere condolences to the Parliament Speaker Nasheed. We wish him an early recovery," the spokesman said on the attack on the former president of Maldives.

Home Minister Imran Abdulla told a local television station that the injuries sustained by the former president were not life-threatening.

Nasheed is the current Parliament speaker and was the first democratically elected president of the Indian Ocean island nation, from 2008 to 2012. Maldives police said they treat the explosion as an act of terrorism but did not give details on possible suspects. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast. The Maldivian Democratic Party headed by Nasheed on Thursday said the explosion outside his residence was an attempt on his life.

