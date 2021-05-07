Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, apprising it of the present law and order situation.

The bench directed advocate general for the state, Kishore Dutta, to specify in the affidavit the names of areas where violence broke out, and the steps taken to prevent or control the same.

The PIL would be heard again on May 10.

It was initially taken up by a division bench -- comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee -- which then referred it to a larger bench for hearing after lunch recess.

''Considering the importance (of the PIL) where life and liberty of the people in the state of West Bengal is at stake'', a larger bench comprising five judges was constituted to hear the plea.

Petitioner Anindya Sundar Das, also a lawyer, has claimed in his plea that lives of people were in danger owing to alleged inaction of the state police force.

