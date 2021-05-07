Maha: Man duped of Rs 20,000 with promise of hospital bed

A senior citizen, seeking a bed for his coronavirus-infected wife, was allegedly cheated of Rs 20,000 by a fraudster in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim Amrendra Narayansingh's (60) wife was admitted to a private hospital, but as her condition was not improving, he decided to shift her to another hospital.

One of the victim's relatives gave him the phone number of one Rahul Kumar, who was reportedly helping people with hospital admissions, the official said.

When the victim contacted Kumar over phone, he was allegedly asked to transfer Rs 20,000 to his bank account to book a bed on Thursday evening, and once the amount was transferred, the man again demanded more money, he said.

The victim grew suspicious and contacted the hospital, where he was told that no such person existed, the official said.

The victim lodged a complaint and an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act was registered by the police, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

