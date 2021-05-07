Left Menu

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:02 IST
Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.

Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injection to a ward boy of the government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, identified as Abhijeet Sen, they said.

Another accused, Chutulal, was also involved with them in the black marketing, police said.

Sen was trying to sell two Remdesivir injections for Rs 60,000, they said.

''All of them were arrested and are being questioned,'' the police added.

