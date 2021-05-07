Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Doctor held for black marketing of RemdesivirPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:02 IST
Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.
Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injection to a ward boy of the government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, identified as Abhijeet Sen, they said.
Another accused, Chutulal, was also involved with them in the black marketing, police said.
Sen was trying to sell two Remdesivir injections for Rs 60,000, they said.
''All of them were arrested and are being questioned,'' the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chutulal
- Remdesivir
- Sawai Man Singh
- Amit Kumar Sethi
- Agrawal Farm
- Jaipur
- Abhijeet Sen
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Argentina COVID-19 deaths hit 60,000; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more
Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir
Maha allocated 50 pc of daily Remdesivir requirement: Tope
Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir
Maharahstra Health Minister slams Centre for inadequate remdesivir allocation