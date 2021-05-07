Maha: COVID-19 patient kills self in AIIMS Nagpur

Maha: COVID-19 patient kills self in AIIMS NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:10 IST
A COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in the AIIMS complex here, police said on Friday.
The woman, a Hingna resident admitted in the COVID ward, jumped off the fifth floor on Thursday night, an official said.
An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Sonegaon police station official added.
