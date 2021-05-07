Maha: Two drown in Ulhas river in swimming accident

Maha: Two drown in Ulhas river in swimming accidentPTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:19 IST
Two persons drowned while swimming in Ulhas river in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
The victims Nilesh Gaikwad (30) and Datta Nazarkar (46) had gone for a swim in the river on Thursday morning and drowned in the process, an official said.
The bodies were found on the banks of the river near a dam, he said.
A case of accidental death has been registered and the bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.
