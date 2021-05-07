Left Menu

Mathura: Nine held for barging into mosque, scuffling with 'maulvi'

Police here arrested nine people, accused of barging into a mosque and having a scuffle with its maulvi.The incident had taken place on Monday as they entered the mosque located in the Bada Bazar area of Goverdhan town.According to police, the accused climbed straight to the roof of the mosque and took away wires of the loudspeaker.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:26 IST
Mathura: Nine held for barging into mosque, scuffling with 'maulvi'

Police here arrested nine people, accused of barging into a mosque and having a scuffle with its ''maulvi''.

The incident had taken place on Monday as they entered the mosque located in the Bada Bazar area of Goverdhan town.

According to police, the accused climbed straight to the roof of the mosque and took away wires of the loudspeaker. They had a scuffle with Maulvi Mohammad Riaz when he opposed their act. Govardhan police station incharge Inspector Pradeep Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of the accused. He said on the basis of a complaint, they arrested Rakesh, alias Rocky; Sagar; Pawan Mishra; Ragan; Vishnu, alias Mota; Saurabh; Dheeraj Kaushik; and Lokesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CoWIN gets '4-digit security code' to minimise errors for online appointments for COVID vaccination

In view of complaints by several users that they received notification of vaccination dose administered to them irrespective of missing their appointments made on CoWIN, the Union Health Ministry has introduced a new 4-digit security code f...

Watch out for hackers, Britain's spy agency tells smart cities

By Umberto Bacchi May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cities embracing technology to improve urban life risk falling prey to hackers, Britains cyber security agency warned on Friday, urging local authorities to ensure smart cities are armed ...

Hardik not considered; Kuldeep, Saini dropped for England tour

Hardik Pandya was not considered for selection as he is still not in a position to bowl, while a fit-again Ravindra Jadeja made his way back to a 20-strong Indian squad announced on Friday for next months World Test Championship final again...

Kenya starts its first national wildlife census

Kenya began its first national wildlife census on Friday, aiming to aid conservation and identify threats to its vast but threatened wildlife populations. The census will run until July, with rangers, researchers and community members count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021