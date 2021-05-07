World News Roundup: Japan extends coronavirus emergency in Tokyo; First results through in crucial Scottish elections and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Japan extends coronavirus emergency in Tokyo, PM Suga says possible to host safe Olympics

Japan extended on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May to stem a surge in novel coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that it was still possible to host the Tokyo Olympics just months away. The government had hoped a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain a fourth wave of infection, but new cases in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka are still at high levels, Suga said, announcing the decision.

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotland's main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal Democrats won Orkney, an archipelago of islands in the north of Scotland, with a majority of 3,869, down from the last election in 2016 in the first declared result.

Gandhi warns 'explosive' COVID wave threatens India and the world

India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Friday that unless the deadly second COVID-19 wave sweeping the country was brought under control it would decimate India as well as threaten the rest of the world. In a letter, Gandhi implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for another national lockdown, accelerate a country-wide vaccination programme and scientifically track the virus and its mutations.

PM Johnson's party sweeps aside Labour in northern English town

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a new seat in parliament on Friday, ousting the Labour Party in the northern English town of Hartlepool with a sweeping victory that tightens his grip on traditional opposition-voting areas. Conservative Jill Mortimer beat Labour's candidate by 15,529 votes to 8,589, a once unthinkable victory under a Conservative leader who has proved, so far, to be largely immune to accusations of cronyism and criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Swiss voters set to back COVID-19 law, crackdown on pesticides: poll

Swiss voters are set to back government measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and to support a crackdown on pesticide use -- in defiance of Bern's wishes -- in binding referendums next month, a poll for broadcaster SRF showed on Friday. Parliament passed the COVID-19 act in September, but critics of the steps to restrict public life and provide financial support to the economy forced a vote on them under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

Palestinian gunmen killed after firing on Israeli base in West Bank

Three Palestinian gunmen shot at an Israeli border police base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, drawing Israeli fire that killed two of the Palestinians and critically wounded the third, border police said. There were no reports of Israeli injuries in the incident at the Salem base, near the West Bank-Israel border by the northern Palestinian city of Jenin.

French care home looks beyond COVID with table football and minigolf

Bernard Sellier stood a little hunched at the table, his hands gripping the rods of tiny football players and a boyish grin on his 86-year-old face at a return to normal life in his French care home. For months during the COVID-19 crisis, there had been strict rules on social interaction and visiting rights as staff fought to keep a ferocious killer of the weak and elderly at bay.

'Heirs of fascism' can't judge me, Belarus leader says of criminal case in Germany

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday brushed off an attempt by 10 Belarusians to file a criminal case against him in Germany for crimes against humanity during a crackdown on street protests. Speaking two days before Belarus marks its annual holiday to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, Lukashenko said the "heirs of fascism" were in no position to judge him.

Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block

Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday, with smoke emerging from parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors and ambulances treating people in the area. A Reuters witness said by 1000 GMT the fire appeared to be out. Around 100 firefighters had been working on the building while paramedics and police also attended the scene.

Exclusive-Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, says official

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see "verifiable deeds". The comments by Ambassador Rayed Krimly, head of policy planning at the ministry, were the first public confirmation from Riyadh that the rivals - who severed ties in 2016 - were holding direct talks.

