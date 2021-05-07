SC issues circular for listing of cases before vacation benches Ne'

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular giving details about the benches that will hear extremely urgent miscellaneous matters during the summer vacation from May 10 to June 27. Those desirous of getting their matters listed before Vacation Benches may send their request for extremely urgent listing, incorporating reasons for extremely urgent listing online on the email address HYPERLINK mailtomention.scsci.nic.inmention.scsci.nic.in, the circular said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:41 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular giving details about the benches that will hear “extremely urgent miscellaneous matters“ during the summer vacation from May 10 to June 27. The circular deals about the benches which would conduct hearing between May 10 to 25, during the first part of the vacation.

Constitution of the benches for the second and third part of vacation i.e. from May 26 to June 10 and from June 11 to 27 respectively would be notified later, said the circular.

The directions were passed by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana “in order to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of extremely urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation“.

During the first part of rescheduled summer vacation, i.e. from May 10 to 16, two division benches will conduct hearing through video conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday.

From May 17 to 25, two division benches will conduct hearing through video conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday.

The matters, whether Fresh or After Notice, mentioned by Advocates/Party-in-Person requesting for listing during the vacation will be listed before the Vacation Benches. “Those desirous of getting their matters listed before Vacation Benches may send their request for extremely urgent listing, incorporating reasons for extremely urgent listing online on the email address – HYPERLINK ''mailto:mention.sc@sci.nic.in''mention.sc@sci.nic.in,” the circular said.

