Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, powered by a rally in mega-cap stocks after a downbeat jobs report eased valuation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.74 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,578.27.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.72 points, or 0.21%, at 4,210.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.25 points, or 0.66%, to 13,723.09 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: WB govt moves SC seeking direction to disband current vaccination policy

The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Friday moved to the Supreme Court seeking direction to disband the current COVID-19 vaccination policy and bring in uniform vaccination policy by doing away with the differential pricing ...

FOREX-Dollar slides to more than two-month low after big U.S. jobs miss

The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two months on Friday after U.S. jobs data for April came in well below expectations, putting a damper on hopes that a roaring economic recovery would lead to higher rates any time soon.Nonfarm payr...

CoWIN gets '4-digit security code' to minimise errors for online appointments for COVID vaccination

In view of complaints by several users that they received notification of vaccination dose administered to them irrespective of missing their appointments made on CoWIN, the Union Health Ministry has introduced a new 4-digit security code f...

Watch out for hackers, Britain's spy agency tells smart cities

By Umberto Bacchi May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cities embracing technology to improve urban life risk falling prey to hackers, Britains cyber security agency warned on Friday, urging local authorities to ensure smart cities are armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021