3 members of banned outfit held in J'khand; extremist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward surrenders

Updated: 07-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:13 IST
Three members of a banned outfit were arrested from Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, while a leader of the extremist group, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police personnel and staffers of the 22 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force conducted a search operation in Gonda hill area in Tandwa police station limits and apprehended the three members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), he said.

''Three members of the TSPC have been identified as Jagarnathji alias Azad, Dileep Kumar Singh alias Chattan and Ashok Ganjhu,'' Chatra Superintendent of Police Rishav Kumar Jha said.

An FIR has been registered against the arrested extremists at Tandwa police station, he said.

Nageshwar Ganjhu, the outfit's subzonal commander, surrendered before the Chatra SP, CRPF 190 battalion commandant Pawan Basan and other officials.

''Nageshwar Ganjhu alias Tarun, a native of Bariyachak village in the jurisdiction of Kunda police station, was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was active in Gaya, Palamu and Chatra districts for the last 10 years,'' Jha said.

The surrendered extremist will be provided benefits under the rehabilitation policy of the state, he said.

The extremists were involved in crime in coal belts, and a cache of arms and ammunition, wireless device and unaccounted cash were seized from their possession during the raid.

In a separate incident, the Chatra administration busted a racket involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinders which were sold to patients at Rs 25,000 per unit and a person was arrested in this connection.

A team headed by SDO Mumtaz Ansari and SDPO Avinash Kumar executed the operation and seized 25 filled oxygen cylinders.

