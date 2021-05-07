Left Menu

Indulging in such level of politics would only weaken nation: Andhra CM to Soren after PM's phone call

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president saying "no matter whatever our differences are that indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation."

Visual of Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy (right) (Photo/ANI).

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president saying "no matter whatever our differences are that indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation." After his recent interaction with PM Modi regarding the Covid crisis, Soren hit out at the Prime Minister and said the PM had called him but did not listen and instead only spoke of his own ideas.

"Today, the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his 'Mann ki Baat'. It would have been better if, he had talked about 'work' and listened about work," Soren tweeted. In response to this tweet, Reddy said, "Dear Hemant Soren, I have great respect for you, but as a brother, I would urge you, no matter whatever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation."

"In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic", said Reddy in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it.

"Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the measures the state government is taking to contain Covid virus and the medical facilities being provided to COVID patients", informed an official release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Thursday about the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

