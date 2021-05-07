Left Menu

COVID-19: WB govt moves SC seeking direction to disband current vaccination policy

The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Friday moved to the Supreme Court seeking direction to disband the current COVID-19 vaccination policy and bring in uniform vaccination policy by doing away with the differential pricing mechanism.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Friday moved to the Supreme Court seeking direction to disband the current COVID-19 vaccination policy and bring in uniform vaccination policy by doing away with the differential pricing mechanism. Disband the "Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination" policy and adopt and implement a uniform policy of procuring 100 percent doses of Covid-19 which can be equitably distributed to the States and Union Territories for free de-centralized distribution," the plea said.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting free COVID vaccination for all citizens. "I firmly believe that this baffle against COVID will be won with coordinated and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in augmenting infrastructure and an earnest drive for universal vaccination free of cost. I am looking forward to your kind cooperation in this regard. With regards," stated Mamata in the letter to the Prime Minister.

She had also slammed the PM for not receiving any reply from him over her letter regarding the free COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens. "I have not got any reply till now from PM Modi over the issue of free vaccination. He must be busy," Mamata said.

The third phase of the vaccination drive commenced on May 1 making everyone above the age of 18 eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID vaccine manufacturing companies are empowered to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

