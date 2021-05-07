Shopping malls offer to double up as vaccination centres nationally

Shopping malls, which are currently shut in a majority of places because of localised lockdowns, on Friday offered to double up as vaccination centres to accelerate government efforts at giving jabs to all the people.

In a statement, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) said the civic body of the satellite city of Navi Mumbai has decided to conduct drive-through vaccination drive at one of the malls under its jurisdiction and pitched for an emulation of the same.

The Mumbai civic authorities have already converted one of its unused parking lots into a drive-through vaccination centre, where car owners have to pay parking charges of Rs 60 for the vehicle.

Many states are at present experiencing a shortfall in the supply of vaccines, even as the third phase of vaccination has been opened up entailing every adult to get a jab.

The SCAI statement mentioned that it recommended the use of its infrastructure in the ''larger interest of public safety and health'' and it feels that such a move can help accelerate the government's efforts and eventually help in breaking the chain of the virus.

''Malls are social infrastructure with ample safe and hygienic parking space, training rooms, etc, and can be utilised as vaccination camps,'' the statement said.

SCAI said it calls upon all state governments across the country to consider such innovative initiatives.

The body represents over 1,650 malls and shopping centres across the country.

