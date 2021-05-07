Sudan passes second IMF review in step nearer debt relief - minister

Sudan has passed its second review under the International Monetary Fund's staff-monitored programme in a step towards debt relief, its finance minister said on Friday.

Clearing the second review paves the way for Sudan to be approved for debt relief under the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) process "which will hopefully result in a substantial debt relief for(Sudan) as well as new credit lines," Jibril Ibrahim said on Twitter.

