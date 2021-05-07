Left Menu

Harris says Mexico and U.S. should work to fight corruption

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading U.S. efforts to cut immigration from Mexico and central America's "Northern Triangle" countries, told Mexico's president on Friday that the two countries should work together to fight violence and corruption.

Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a virtual meeting that it was in their mutual interest to address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle.

Lopez Obrador said he came to the meeting with a "specific proposal" on migration, but he offered no details.

