Left Menu

Accused arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari bail in UK extradition case extended to May 13

The 59-year-olds lawyer, Robert Berg, informed the court that he had taken over the case only recently and therefore required additional time to serve evidence in the case.The Crown Prosecution Service CPS, appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities, submitted a rejigged timetable for the case and CPS counsel Ben Lloyd informed the court that both sides hope to be able to keep to the June hearing dates unless there are big surprises thrown up in the defence evidence.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:57 IST
Accused arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari bail in UK extradition case extended to May 13

A UK court presiding over the extradition case of Sanjay Bhandari, an accused arms dealer and ''proclaimed offender'' wanted in India on money laundering charges, extended his bail until May 13.

Bhandari, who was arrested on an extradition warrant in July 2020 and is contesting his extradition to India, was due for a hearing on Friday but District Judge Michael Snow adjourned the case to next week to allow more time for the Indian government to provide further information. A full hearing in the case has been scheduled between June 7 and 11, but those dates are likely to change during next week's case management hearing due to scheduling issues. Back in February, Bhandari, wearing a facemask in compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown requirements in court, was accompanied by his wife and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. The 59-year-old‘s lawyer, Robert Berg, informed the court that he had taken over the case only recently and therefore required additional time to serve evidence in the case.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities, submitted a “rejigged timetable” for the case and CPS counsel Ben Lloyd informed the court that both sides hope to be able to keep to the June hearing dates unless there are “big surprises” thrown up in the defence evidence. The hearing next week will be another case management hearing before the full extradition hearing in the case.

Bhandari is sought by the Indian authorities for prosecution for money laundering contrary to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. He faces cases against him in India filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Indian government’s extradition request for Bhandari had been certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on June 16 last year and he was arrested a month later on July 15 and remains on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-No reason to replace Bottas this season, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes will not be replacing Valtteri Bottas this season unless he is unable to race, team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday. The Finn is fourth overall and 37 points behind championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton...

Sonova acquires Sennheiser's consumer business

German audio solutions maker Sennheiser on Friday said its consumer business will be acquired by Swiss firm Sonova Holding AG.The global provider of medical hearing solutions will fully take over Sennheisers consumer electronics business, a...

Crucial Scottish elections on 'knife edge' as pro-independence SNP win early seats

Scotlands main pro-independence party captured a swathe of seats on Friday in a crucial Scottish parliament election which could determine the future of the United Kingdom, although its leader cautioned the result remained on a knife edge.T...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021