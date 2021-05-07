Europe's rights court backs Polish company battling over boars

Left Menu

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Friday that a Polish company seeking compensation for damage done by wild boars and deer had been denied its right to a fair hearing because a judge had been appointed illegally under the nationalist government.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:57 IST
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Friday that a Polish company seeking compensation for damage done by wild boars and deer had been denied its right to a fair hearing because a judge had been appointed illegally under the nationalist government. The ruling marked the latest in a series of clashes between European Union organisations and Warsaw over the EU member's approach to the rule of law since the Law and Justice party (PiS) came to power in 2015.

PiS has introduced a series of judiciary reforms that critics say may harm the independence of the courts and its legislators have elected three constitutional court judges to roles already filled by the previous parliament. The case concerned one of those judges.

Constitutional Court head Julia Przylebska said the verdict by Europe's top rights court was beyond its scope and would not have any impact on Poland's legal system. "This is a gross violation of the law and has no basis whatsoever in acts of international law constructing the status of the tribunal in Strasbourg," she told news agency PAP.

Turf producer Xero Flor had lodged a complaint with the constitutional court after lower courts rejected its compensation claim for the destroyed turf. In Poland, the state gives compensation for damage done by wildlife but the company said it had not received enough. The constitutional court declared the complaint inadmissible in 2017, but the bench included Judge M.M., one of the three duplicate judges sworn in by president Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally. The EHCR said this invalidated its decision.

"The Court saw no reason to disagree with the (previous) Constitutional Court's findings that there had been irregularities amounting to manifest breaches of domestic law in the appointment of those judges," an ECHR statement said. "It thus considered that the applicant company had been denied its right to a 'tribunal established by law' owing to the irregularities in the appointment of Judge M.M. specifically".

According to the European Convention on Human Rights, "everyone is entitled to a fair and public hearing within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law". ECHR rulings are binding on members of the Council of Europe like Poland, but some remain outstanding for years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

