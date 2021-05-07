Left Menu

Delhi govt announces free COVID-19 vaccination drive for all media houses

The Delhi Government on Friday announced that it will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the media houses--electronic, digital and print--in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:02 IST
Delhi govt announces free COVID-19 vaccination drive for all media houses
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government on Friday announced that it will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the media houses--electronic, digital and print--in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government said it will organise the vaccination drive at the offices of media houses and bear the cost of vaccination.

In a high-level meeting, Kejriwal also instructed the Health Department to increase the oxygen beds in the national capital. "Now there is no dearth of oxygen in Delhi. In such a situation, make appropriate arrangement for oxygen beds, so that no patient is deprived when needed," he said.

He also ordered the officials to complete the COVID-19 vaccination process for people above 18 years of age within the next three month to protect them from a possible third wave of the pandemic. He asked the District Magistrates of all the districts to visit two to four vaccination centres daily. "Make surprise visits to DM relief camps, old age homes," he asked the DMs.

Delhi recorded 19,832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Friday. The cumulative caseload reached 12,92,867 including 91,035 active cases and 18,739 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 19,085 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative recoveries to 11,83,093. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-No reason to replace Bottas this season, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes will not be replacing Valtteri Bottas this season unless he is unable to race, team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday. The Finn is fourth overall and 37 points behind championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton...

Sonova acquires Sennheiser's consumer business

German audio solutions maker Sennheiser on Friday said its consumer business will be acquired by Swiss firm Sonova Holding AG.The global provider of medical hearing solutions will fully take over Sennheisers consumer electronics business, a...

Crucial Scottish elections on 'knife edge' as pro-independence SNP win early seats

Scotlands main pro-independence party captured a swathe of seats on Friday in a crucial Scottish parliament election which could determine the future of the United Kingdom, although its leader cautioned the result remained on a knife edge.T...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021