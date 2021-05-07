Kuwait sends 215 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India

Kuwait has sent 215 tonnes of liquid oxygen to India and it plans to supply up to 1,400 tonnes to help the country deal with an acute shortage of the life-saving gas in view of surging cases of coronavirus infections.

Kuwaiti ambassador Jasem Ibrahem Al Najem said three ships of Indian Navy and a commercial vessel are bringing 215 tonnes of liquid oxygen and large consignments of other medical supplies to India and the first shipment is likely to arrive on Sunday.

The ambassador said the Kuwaiti government is committed to supply 1400 MT of liquid medical oxygen to India. Kuwait is among very few countries which are supplying the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to India in view of sky-rocketing demand for the gas.

''We are solidly standing with India in its fight against COVID-19. We will continue to assist it,'' Al Najem said.

On May 4, a Kuwait air force aircraft brought to India 40 tonnes of relief items which included 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other essential medical equipment.

The Kuwaiti embassy said a commercial vessel, MV CAPT Kattelmann, carrying a total 75 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 1,000 cylinders is on its way from Kuwaiti port of Al-Shuaiba and the ship is expected to arrive in India on May 10.

''On the same day, India naval ship Kolkata departed carrying 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in ISO cryogenic tanks, 200 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and other essential relief material and it is expected to arrive in India on Sunday,'' it said.

''Furthermore, two Indian Navy ships, INS Kochi and INS Tabar, departed from Shuwaikh port with 100 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen and 1,400 oxygen cylinders and are expected to arrive in Mumbai, on May 11,'' it said.

The ambassador said all the four ships are bringing to India 215 MT oxygen (LMO) and 2,600 oxygen cylinders.

''This sea-bridge of medical aid will continue to operate and the Kuwaiti government is committed to transport 1400 MT of liquid medical oxygen soon from Kuwait to India,'' said Al Najem.

The Indian Navy has already deployed nine warships to bring liquid medical oxygen and other supplies from several countries in Persian Gulf and south-east Asia.

Al Najem said Kuwait has been supplying liquid oxygen to countries like Jordan and Iraq and it stands ready to extend a helping hand to India to meet with the shortfall.

