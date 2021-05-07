Left Menu

Punjab CM orders strict enforcement of lockdown curbs ahead of farmers' protest

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:12 IST
Punjab CM orders strict enforcement of lockdown curbs ahead of farmers' protest
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the state DGP to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown and deal stringently with any violation, ahead of farmers' proposed protest against it.

The chief minister authorised the deputy commissioners to impose new and harsher restrictions, as needed, but made it clear that no dilution of the existing curbs will be allowed.

On the farmers' unions protest against the lockdown, Amarinder Singh asserted that the Kisan Morcha, a body of 32 farmers unions, cannot dictate terms to the state government.

Thirty-two farmer unions from Punjab, which have been agitating against central farm laws, had on Wednesday said they will hold street protests against the coronavirus lockdown on May 8 and urged people to defy the restrictions.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site near Delhi, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal alleged the government has imposed a lockdown to hide its failure in handling the coronavirus situation and wants to weaken the farmers' movement.

"The 32 farmer unions of Punjab have decided to protest against the lockdown on May 8 (in Punjab) where our field workers will come out on streets and ask people to open their shops and not follow the lockdown," he had said.

Like several other states reeling from the COVID surge, Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

Amarinder Singh said if any shops are opened in violation of the restrictions, the owners will be prosecuted.

The chief minister authorised the DCs to take any decision on opening of non-essential shops or private officers on rotation, after taking the local MLAs and other stakeholders into confidence.

However, the DCs cannot impose any restrictions on inter-district movement, he said, underlining the need to allow free flow of people and goods on the highway network of the state.

The new curbs, if any, and the opening of shops on rotation will come into effect from Monday, he said.

Responding to DGP Dinkar Gupta's remarks that various districts wanted to adopt different models for phased opening of shops, the chief minister said the decision on working out the local systems rests with the DCs.

Taking serious note of the spike in cases in the Malwa region of the state, the chief ministers asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to examine the possibility of re-employing the volunteers deployed last year and also to get rapid antigen tests done on all residents in the villages.

He stressed the need to control the fatality rate, which was 2.1 per cent as of May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: BCI writes to CJI for beds, treatment facilities for judges, advocates

In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Bar Council of India on Friday wrote to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking a direction to the government to provide sufficient COVID-19 beds and treatment facilities to the advocates a...

Disintegrated space rocket 'highly unlikely' to cause any damage on earth: China

Breaking its silence on its tumbling space rocket, whose debris is expected to fall on the Earth this weekend, China said most of it would be burnt during the re-entry and it is highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.Replying to ...

Motor racing-No reason to replace Bottas this season, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes will not be replacing Valtteri Bottas this season unless he is unable to race, team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday. The Finn is fourth overall and 37 points behind championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton...

Sonova acquires Sennheiser's consumer business

German audio solutions maker Sennheiser on Friday said its consumer business will be acquired by Swiss firm Sonova Holding AG.The global provider of medical hearing solutions will fully take over Sennheisers consumer electronics business, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021