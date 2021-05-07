Left Menu

HC sends to IHBAS man suffering from schizophrenia after he beats up his mother

The Delhi High Court on Friday sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences IHBAS a man suffering from schizophrenia after he beat up his mother who had to be taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.The court was also told by the Delhi Police that the man had also set fire to the house and he and his parents were rescued with its help.In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, Justice Prathiba M Singh said there was an urgent need to ensure the safety of the petitioner mother and also to safeguard them parents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:23 IST
HC sends to IHBAS man suffering from schizophrenia after he beats up his mother

The Delhi High Court on Friday sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) a man suffering from schizophrenia after he beat up his mother who had to be taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The court was also told by the Delhi Police that the man had also set fire to the house and he and his parents were rescued with its help.

In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, Justice Prathiba M Singh said there was an ''urgent need to ensure the safety of the petitioner (mother) and also to safeguard them (parents)''. The court said that the man also required urgent medical attention and he needed to be placed under proper care and treatment to ensure he does not cause any further physical or mental damage to either of his parents, and also to ensure that his own mental condition improves. The court said it was convinced that the 32-year old son of the petitioner cannot take care of himself and directed the Delhi Police to ensure he is taken to IHBAS on Friday itself under their care and protection as provided under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017.

''All the officers who are facilitating the same shall ensure that adequate protective measures in terms of wearing of masks etc. are taken. Upon the petitioner's son reaching the IHBAS facility, the required protocols, in respect of his physical and mental conditions, shall be followed. COVID-19 testing shall also be conducted on him. ''Further, if the RT-PCR test is conducted upon the petitioner's son to determine the same, until the results come out, he shall be kept in the isolation ward. The petitioner's son shall remain in care and treatment of IHBAS, which shall file a report before this court at least two days before the next date of hearing,'' Justice Singh said and listed the matter for hearing on May 21.

The court passed the order after the lawyer for Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro and Allied Sciences (VIMHANS), which was the primary choice of the mother for taking care of her son, told the court that it was not operational and doctors may not be available due to the COVID-19 situation.

Subsequently, advocate Tushar Sanu, appearing for IHBAS, told the court that so long as the patient was brought to their facility, they would take care of him.

The directions were issued on a plea moved by the man's mother seeking medical treatment for her son who was initially in 2006 diagnosed with bipolar disorder and psychosis and in 2019 his symptoms aggravated and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: BCI writes to CJI for beds, treatment facilities for judges, advocates

In view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Bar Council of India on Friday wrote to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana seeking a direction to the government to provide sufficient COVID-19 beds and treatment facilities to the advocates a...

Disintegrated space rocket 'highly unlikely' to cause any damage on earth: China

Breaking its silence on its tumbling space rocket, whose debris is expected to fall on the Earth this weekend, China said most of it would be burnt during the re-entry and it is highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.Replying to ...

Motor racing-No reason to replace Bottas this season, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes will not be replacing Valtteri Bottas this season unless he is unable to race, team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday. The Finn is fourth overall and 37 points behind championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton...

Sonova acquires Sennheiser's consumer business

German audio solutions maker Sennheiser on Friday said its consumer business will be acquired by Swiss firm Sonova Holding AG.The global provider of medical hearing solutions will fully take over Sennheisers consumer electronics business, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021