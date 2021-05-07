HC sends to IHBAS man suffering from schizophrenia after he beats up his mother

The Delhi High Court on Friday sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) a man suffering from schizophrenia after he beat up his mother who had to be taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The court was also told by the Delhi Police that the man had also set fire to the house and he and his parents were rescued with its help.

In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, Justice Prathiba M Singh said there was an ''urgent need to ensure the safety of the petitioner (mother) and also to safeguard them (parents)''. The court said that the man also required urgent medical attention and he needed to be placed under proper care and treatment to ensure he does not cause any further physical or mental damage to either of his parents, and also to ensure that his own mental condition improves. The court said it was convinced that the 32-year old son of the petitioner cannot take care of himself and directed the Delhi Police to ensure he is taken to IHBAS on Friday itself under their care and protection as provided under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017.

''All the officers who are facilitating the same shall ensure that adequate protective measures in terms of wearing of masks etc. are taken. Upon the petitioner's son reaching the IHBAS facility, the required protocols, in respect of his physical and mental conditions, shall be followed. COVID-19 testing shall also be conducted on him. ''Further, if the RT-PCR test is conducted upon the petitioner's son to determine the same, until the results come out, he shall be kept in the isolation ward. The petitioner's son shall remain in care and treatment of IHBAS, which shall file a report before this court at least two days before the next date of hearing,'' Justice Singh said and listed the matter for hearing on May 21.

The court passed the order after the lawyer for Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro and Allied Sciences (VIMHANS), which was the primary choice of the mother for taking care of her son, told the court that it was not operational and doctors may not be available due to the COVID-19 situation.

Subsequently, advocate Tushar Sanu, appearing for IHBAS, told the court that so long as the patient was brought to their facility, they would take care of him.

The directions were issued on a plea moved by the man's mother seeking medical treatment for her son who was initially in 2006 diagnosed with bipolar disorder and psychosis and in 2019 his symptoms aggravated and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)