Five held on charge of cow slaughter

Police here arrested a newly elected village head and four others on the charge of cow slaughter, an official said on Friday.Village head Rakmuddin and others were arrested at Barwakhad village in the Kon area for getting a cow slaughtered on Thursday for a party to his supporters, Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:23 IST
Village head Rakmuddin and others were arrested at Barwakhad village in the Kon area for getting a cow slaughtered on Thursday for a party to his supporters, Superintendent of Police Amrendra Prasad Singh said. He said villagers informed police about the incident. An FIR has been registered in this connection against the five people. Besides the newly elected village head, the four others, identified as Akram Ali, Saheb Jan, Nazmul and Rahees, were arrested, police said.

