Ruling pro-independence party captures marginal seat in Scottish elections

Ruling pro-independence party captures marginal seat in Scottish electionsReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:35 IST
Scotland's ruling pro-independence party on Friday won the seat of East Lothian, one of the key battlegrounds in an election for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom.
The Scottish National Party took the seat from the Labour Party with 39.2% of the vote, up from 34.8% at the last election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
