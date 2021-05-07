Left Menu

C'garh: After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:56 IST
C'garh: After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group following the High Court's directive in this regard.

The state government will distribute vaccines in the ratio of 1/3 to people belonging to the 'Antyodaya' group, which is the poorest section of society, to those below poverty line (BPL) and the above poverty line (APL) category in this age group as per the HC's interim order passed on Friday, an official said.

The state government had suspended inoculation for this age group from May 5 after Chhattisgarh High Court had ordered it, on May 4, to modify its vaccination plan for the third phase of the drive and fix a ratio for distribution of doses in an equitable manner.

The HC order came in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) in which intervention applications were filed challenging the state's order to give priority to economically weaker sections of society in inoculation for the age group of18-44 years that started from May 1.

In an order issued on April 30, the Bhupesh Baghel government had said vaccines will be first given to the 'Antyodaya' group followed by BPL persons and then to those in the APL category in the third phase.

The HC on Friday directed the state government to resume vaccination for the third phase on the basis of 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories as an interim measure, till a committee set up by the government under the chief secretary submits recommendations on a new vaccination plan.

The state government has set up separate vaccination centres in districts for Antyodaya, BPL and APL groups as part of the third phase, with those under the Antyodaya and BPL categories having to visit the centre with ID proof and ration cards.

In APL centres, people will have to bring IDs like Aadhaar, PAN, etc, except ration cards, a release said.

''Since the state government has received 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines as of now for the third phase, the drive will continue till this stock is exhausted,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadnt lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stump...

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Delhi govt

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,4...

10 medical oxygen concentrators seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested. Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 di...

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the red list for travel.British transport minister Grant Shapps said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021