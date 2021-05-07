SC to pass orders on decongestion of prisons in view of 'alarming' COVID situation

Terming the situation as "very alarming", the Supreme Court Friday said it would pass orders to ensure release of prisoners to decongest prisons in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The top court, on March 23, 2020, had also directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to constitute high-level committees (HPCs) to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and the under trials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"The present situation is very alarming. The prayers raised last time (in March 23) needs to be considered now again," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said while taking up fresh pleas in pending suo motu case relating to decongestion of prisons in country in view of rise in COVID cases.

The bench, also comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant, said it would consider setting up of High Powered Committees (HPCs) in states and UTs to consider releasing of certain classes of prisoners on bails or paroles keeping in mind the guidelines of NALSA.

The CJI also said he would be speaking to Chief Justices of High Courts on Saturday and consult them on the composition of HPCs so as to expeditiously constitute it for speedy release of prisoners during the pandemic.

''Situation is very bad and with all the overcrowding, the disease is spreading. 90 per cent prisoners, who were released last year due to the pandemic, are now back to prisons after HPCs suggested so," the bench said.

The bench said it would take up later the plea related to handcuffing of prisoners. " Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for an NGO, said that a proposal was submitted in Delhi High Court that prisoners, released on interim bails and paroles last year, be released again without involving the HPCs.

"Our suggestion is all those recalled should be released on regular bail so that we can avoid making a circle of applications. 92 per cent (prisoners) have been brought back and they needed to be released," Gonsalves said.

The bench also took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that in future HPC for Delhi, the Commissioner of Police needed to be included as a member. "We will consider the issues and pass the orders. Let us deal with the emergent situation now. We are closing this now," the bench said.

Last year, while directing states and UTs to set up HPCs to consider releasing prisoners and the under trials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term, the apex court had said overcrowding of prisons is a matter of serious concern, particularly in the present context of coronavirus (COVID–19).

In regard to the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, it has become imperative to ensure that the spread of coronavirus within the prisons is controlled, the court had said.

The top court had said it would be open for the High Powered Committee to determine the category of prisoners who should be released depending upon the nature of offence, the number of years to which he or she has been sentenced or the severity of the offence with which he/she is charged with and is facing trial or any other relevant factor, which the Committee may consider appropriate.

It had also directed that the Undertrial Review Committee set up by the court in another matter, shall meet every week and take such decision in consultation with the concerned authority.

It had directed that there should not be any delay in shifting sick person to a Nodal Medical Institution in case of any possibility of infection is seen and prison specific readiness and response plans must be developed in consultation with medical experts.

On March 16, 2020, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of overcrowding of prisons across the country and said it is difficult for jail inmates to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

