Guj: Woman commits suicide with sons after husband dies of COVID-19

An elderly woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two sons, after her husband succumbed to COVID-19 in Dwarka town of Gujarat on Friday, police said.

Bodies of Sadhnaben Jain (57) and her sons Kamlesh (35) and Durgesh (27) were found in their rented house in Dwarka town of Devbhumi-Dwarka district in the morning, inspector P B Gadhvi said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio allegedly consumed pesticide, as they were distressed following the death of the head of the family Jayeshbhai Jain, the official said.

The trio committed suicide just hours after performing the last rites of 60-year-old Jain, who died during coronavirus treatment, he said.

''The Jain family was originally from Amreli district.

They had a small confectionary in Dwarka. After performing last rites of Jain around 6 am, the family returned home and consumed pesticide around 8 am,'' the official said.

The deceased took the extreme step out of pain, as they could not come to terms with the death of the head of the family, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

