Left Menu

UP: Four children die of suffocation after being trapped in car

Four children died of suffocation on Friday after they were trapped in a car while playing at Singauli Taga village in the Chandinagar area here, police said. The incident took place when five children were playing inside Anil Tyagis car, parked outside his house and it got locked and they were trapped inside it, police said.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:04 IST
UP: Four children die of suffocation after being trapped in car

Four children died of suffocation on Friday after they were trapped in a car while playing at Singauli Taga village in the Chandinagar area here, police said. The incident took place when five children were playing inside Anil Tyagi’s car, parked outside his house and it got locked and they were trapped inside it, police said. The children who were trapped inside the car were identified as Niyati (8), Vandana (4), Akshay (4), Krishna (7) and Shivansh (8), they said. Except Shivansh, all other died on the spot. Circle Officer Mangal Singh Rawat said prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suffocation. Meanwhile, neighbours alleged that it was due to the callousness of the car owner that this incident took place, he said, adding that charges will be probed. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadnt lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stump...

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Delhi govt

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,4...

10 medical oxygen concentrators seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested. Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 di...

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the red list for travel.British transport minister Grant Shapps said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021