Houthis passed up major opportunity by refusing to meet U.N. envoy -U.S.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:18 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Friday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had passed up a "major opportunity" to demonstrate a commitment to peace by refusing to meet with U.N Special Envoy Martin Griffiths in Muscat.
In a statement, the department also charged that the rebels were worsening the humanitarian situation in Yemen by continuing to attack Marib, "exacerbating dire conditions for already vulnerable, internally displaced Yemenis."
