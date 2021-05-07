150 bed COVID care facility established by Indian Navy at Odisha's Khurda district

Left Menu

ANI | Khurda (Odisha) | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:36 IST
Navy officers inspecting the Covid care centre in Odisha's Khurda district (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy through its ab-initio training establishment at INS Chilka and under the aegis of Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) assisted State administration in close coordination with Khurda district Collector SK Mohanty in setting up a 150 bed COVID care centre for the patients of the district. As per an official statement by Indian Navy, the Covid Care Centre is established at the Navy's ab-initio Training Establishment, INS Chilka, under the aegis of Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha).

"The 150-bed isolation centre with additional 15-bed oxygen facility at INHS Nivarini, the naval hospital, is all geared up for treating mild symptomatic Covid positive Patients. Dedicated doctors and paramedical staff from the district medical authorities along with personnel from the station community will be functioning 24x7 at the COVID Care Centre to provide adequate facilities and care to all its patients," the Indian Navy said. According to the statement, District Collector Mohanty appreciated the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role of support in the battle against COVID-19, and apprised that the facility for Khurda district will not only enable better treatment to the infected people, but the support from the Indian Navy will also boost up their confidence.

"This is a sterling example of Civil-Military cooperation towards a common aim, provide succour to COVID positive patients," Indian Navy added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

