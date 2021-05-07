Biden says jobs report underscores need for his economic policies

Biden says jobs report underscores need for his economic policiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said after a disappointing U.S. jobs report issued on Friday that the figures underscored how vital his administration's economic actions are.
Biden said in a White House address the economy is moving in the right direction but has a long way to go and the report also showed the economy is not at risk of overheating.
