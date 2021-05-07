19-year-old boy's body found in Rajasthan village

The body of a 19-year-old was found with serious injuries in a deserted field in a village here on Friday, police said, adding a murder case has been lodged in this regard.

The deceased was identified as Jaswant Bheel, a resident Motipura village.

His body bore marks of injuries to the head and the face, suggesting the accused may have smashed his head against the wall or on the ground. According to police, the boy was allegedly killed by his friends after a brawl erupted among them during a gathering at Bheelon Ki Dhani on the outskirts of the village on Thursday night.

''During a family function where liquor was being served, some of the boys got into an argument that turned violent,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivraj Meena said, adding the suspects were some of the young guests at the party.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

